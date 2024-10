Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean military plane, carrying a group of South Koreans and their families who evacuated from Lebanon amid rising tensions in the region, has arrived in South Korea on Saturday.According to Seoul's foreign and defense ministries, 97 people onboard the KC-330 Cygnus landed at the Seoul Air Base at 12:50 p.m.Earlier this week, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered an immediate deployment of military assets to guarantee a safe evacuation of South Korean people from Lebanon after it became difficult to leave the country via civilian planes.Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul had sent a text message to his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Rashid Bou Habib, seeking Beirut's cooperation for the group's safe return.While some 30 South Koreans have reportedly remained in Lebanon, Seoul intends to continue monitoring the situation and seek necessary measures to ensure safety of South Koreans in the region.