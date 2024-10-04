Menu Content

IAEA to Send Experts from S. Korea, China to Verify Japan's Fukushima Discharge Safety Management

Written: 2024-10-05 14:34:38

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) will send experts to Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant to assess whether the country is inspecting the environmental impact of discharge of wastewater from the facility since last summer.

In a statement on Friday, the IAEA said a team of experts will conduct an on-site monitoring of Japan's fulfillment of international safety standards from Monday to October 15.

The experts have been selected from laboratories in South Korea, China, and Switzerland, all of whom are members to the IAEA's network on radiation material analysis.

The international experts will observe a collection of samples from waters near the Fukushima plant, including seawater, marine sediment, fish, and seaweed. They will also gather fish currently sold at markets as samples.

After monitoring the sample collection process and conducting a comparative verification, the experts will also send the samples to their respective research labs for further analysis.
