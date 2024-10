Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band Stray Kids' mini album "ATE" was named the best-selling K-pop album in the United States so far this year.According to the group's agency JYP Entertainment on Saturday, "ATE" was ranked the fourth best-selling album in the U.S. as of September 30.The first to third best-selling albums were Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department," Travis Scott's "Days Before Rodeo," and Billie Eilish's "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.""ATE" had topped the Billboard 200 albums chart on July 30, eleven days after its release.Stray Kids is scheduled to perform at this year's American Music Awards(AMAs) 50th Anniversary Special on Sunday, becoming the second K-pop group to do so after BTS.