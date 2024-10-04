Leadership from Rival Parties Continue Stumping for Oct. 16 By-elections

Photo : KBS News

Leadership from rival political parties are continuing their campaigns in numerous regions that are set to elect new officials in the October 16 by-elections.On the third day of official campaigning on Saturday, ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon embarked on a two-day campaign for the party candidate in the southern port city of Busan.PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho is visiting Incheon's Ganghwa region near the inter-Korean border for the second time since Thursday to continue seeking support for the PPP candidate there.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung visited Ganghwa County as well, promising measures to support area residents who are adversely affected by the frayed ties between the two Koreas.Lee stressed that the upcoming elections will serve as a second judgment of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration following April's general elections.The upcoming by-elections will fill the post of superintendent at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, as well as mayoral posts in Busan's Geumjeong District, Incheon's Ganghwa County, and the counties of Yeonggwang and Gokseong in South Jeolla Province.