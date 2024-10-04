N. Korean Leader Revisits Artillery School ahead of Constitutional Revision

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly revisited an artillery school in a month to guide live-fire drills.According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday, Kim oversaw the firing exercise by the 75th-term graduates of the O Jin U Artillery Academy.The KCNA said that Kim kept his promise that he had made during his on-site inspection of the academy early last month, when he said he would see the graduates' live-fire drill.Expressing satisfaction with the results of the firing exercise, Kim ordered the academy to further improve the quality of its artillery education with a focus on destroying the enemy with quick maneuvers and surprise operations.The report did not mention the location of the artillery school or the date of Kim's latest visit.The report came a day before the North holds a key parliamentary meeting Monday, where it is expected to revise its constitution by removing unification-related clauses and clarifying the nation's territorial boundaries.