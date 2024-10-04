N. Korean Leader Revisits Artillery School ahead of Constitutional Revision

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly revisited an artillery school in a month to guide live-fire drills.
According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday, Kim oversaw the firing exercise by the 75th-term graduates of the O Jin U Artillery Academy.
The KCNA said that Kim kept his promise that he had made during his on-site inspection of the academy early last month, when he said he would see the graduates' live-fire drill.
Expressing satisfaction with the results of the firing exercise, Kim ordered the academy to further improve the quality of its artillery education with a focus on destroying the enemy with quick maneuvers and surprise operations.
The report did not mention the location of the artillery school or the date of Kim's latest visit.
The report came a day before the North holds a key parliamentary meeting Monday, where it is expected to revise its constitution by removing unification-related clauses and clarifying the nation's territorial boundaries.