Rival Parties Continue Campaigning Sunday for By-Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

With ten days remaining before the elections on October 16, rival parties carry on with their campaigns on Sunday.Ruling People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon, who embarked on a two-day campaign for the party candidate in the southern port city of Busan on Saturday, plans to visit churches in the Geumjeong District to appeal to local voters on Sunday.In a speech for the party's candidate on Saturday, Han stressed that the upcoming by-elections will decide the present and the future of the district, while accusing the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) of turning the elections into a political strife with claims that the elections will serve as a judgement of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.The DP and minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party plan to consolidate their candidates and announce a unified candidate on Sunday afternoon based on the results of public polls.Rebuilding Korea Party Chairman Cho Kuk, who visited Gokseong on Saturday, plans to visit Yeonggwang on Sunday to support the party's candidate.The upcoming by-elections will fill the post of superintendent at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, as well as mayoral posts in Busan's Geumjeong District, Incheon's Ganghwa County, and the counties of Yeonggwang and Gokseong in South Jeolla Province.