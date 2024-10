Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is set to hold a key parliamentary meeting on Monday for a possible revision of its constitution.The Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly announced in mid-September that it will convene a SPA session on October 7 in Pyongyang to discuss the revision of the nation's constitution and related issues.In a previous SPA meeting in January, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for constitutional changes to remove any clauses related to peaceful unification and stipulate the country's territorial boundaries, including the maritime border.Attention is drawn to how the North will define its maritime border in the constitutional amendment.The North is also expected to remove references to unification, shared ethnicity and race in the revised constitution and to include its intent to seek unification through forceful absorption of South Korea in the event of conflict.