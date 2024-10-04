22nd National Assembly Set to Begin its First Inspection of Gov't Offices

Photo : YONHAP News

The 22nd National Assembly will begin its first parliamentary inspection of government offices on Monday.A total of 17 parliamentary standing committees will conduct audits and inspections of 802 government agencies and offices for 26 days through November 1.The inspection sessions are expected to see intensive confrontation between rival parties over snowballing controversies surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee and the legal risks of main opposition Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung.The parliamentary inspection comes as President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed a bill mandating a special counsel investigation into allegations against the first lady last week.The opposition parties, however, plan to pursue the bill again while increasing its offensive against the first lady during the parliamentary inspection session by setting up a team to shed light on irregularities of Kim and her family.The ruling People Power Party aims to counter the DP with attacks on the DP chair on various charges, as well as former president Moon Jae-in.