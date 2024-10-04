Menu Content

Inter-Korea

Kim, Xi Exchange Congratulatory Messages on 75th Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties

Written: 2024-10-06 14:10:18Updated: 2024-10-06 14:11:24

Kim, Xi Exchange Congratulatory Messages on 75th Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping have exchanged congratulatory messages over the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

According to the North's state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) and China's official Xinhua news agency on Sunday, Kim said in the message to Xi that the party and government of North Korea will continue to make efforts to consolidate and develop friendly and cooperative relations with China as required by the new era.

Kim stressed that it conforms with the fundamental interests of the two countries to invariably carry forward and develop the bilateral friendship with a long history and good traditions.

The KCNA said that Xi also sent a congratulatory message to Kim.

Xinhua published the report at around 9 a.m. Sunday, about three hours after the KCNA report.

Xi reportedly said in the message that he highly values the development of China-North Korea relations, noting that in recent years, he has met with Kim multiple times and maintained close communication through letters and messages, jointly guiding and promoting the development of bilateral relations.
