Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol began his two-day state visit to the Philippines on Sunday with a visit to a Korean War memorial in Manila.Upon arrival in Manila on Sunday afternoon, Yoon and first lady Kim Keon-hee visited the Korean War Memorial Pylon, a monument that commemorates 112 Filipino soldiers who perished during the war.Yoon and Kim paid their respects to the fallen soldiers during a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial.On Monday, Yoon will hold a summit with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacañang presidential palace in Manila.The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations in security and diplomacy as this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.They will also seek ways to vitalize economic cooperation on nuclear power plants.Yoon is scheduled to wrap up his trip to the Philippines and depart for Singapore on Monday.