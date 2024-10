Photo : YONHAP News

The 22nd National Assembly is set to begin its first parliamentary audits of government offices on Monday.A total of 17 parliamentary standing committees will conduct audits and inspections of 802 government agencies and offices over 26 days through November 1.Ten standing committees are scheduled to carry out their audits Monday, and rival parties are expected to clash over allegations that laws were broken in the course of work to remodel the presidential residence.During the audit of the Korea Communications Commission, rival parties are likely to lock horns over the appointments of board directors of public broadcasters KBS and MBC.Over the next 26 days, the inspection sessions are also expected to see intensive confrontations between rival parties over snowballing controversies surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee and main opposition Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung.