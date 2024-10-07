Menu Content

2024-10-07

Gov't to Allow Conditional Leave of Absence for Medical Students

Photo : YONHAP News

The education ministry has decided to allow medical students to take a leave of absence on condition that they return to school next year. 

In a press briefing Sunday, education minister Lee Ju-ho announced the decision as part of the government’s efforts to normalize medical education amid a monthslong standoff between the medical community and the government.  

While sticking to the principle that a leave of absence will not be granted for the purpose of collective action, the government says it is offering the students one last chance to return to school. 

Under the plan, the government will approve a conditional leave of absence for medical students, not for a collective action but for personal reasons, as long as the students plan to return to school at the start of the 2025 academic year. 

But the ministry asked universities to flunk or expel students who fail to meet its criteria for an approved leave of absence.

Late last month, Seoul National University College of Medicine approved leave of absence requests from medical students boycotting classes to protest the government’s plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.
