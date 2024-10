Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign reserves increased by more than four billion U.S. dollars in September, amid the depreciation of the U.S. dollar.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Monday, the nation's foreign currency reserves stood at 419-point-97 billion dollars as of the end of September, up four-point-05 billion dollars from a month earlier.The BOK attributed the increase to a rise in the converted value of nondollar assets with a zero-point-nine percent depreciation of the U.S. currency last month.As of the end of August, South Korea ranked ninth in the world in terms of foreign exchange reserves, with China topping the list at over three trillion dollars, followed by Japan and Switzerland.