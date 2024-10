Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating has remained in the 20-percent range for a second consecutive week.According to a survey of one-thousand-504 adults nationwide, conducted by Realmeter last Monday to Friday, 27-point-nine percent of respondents approved of the way Yoon handled state affairs.It marks an increase of two-point-one percentage points from a week earlier, when his approval rating posted a record low of 25-point-eight percent.A majority, 68-point-one percent of respondents, disapproved of his job performance, down two-point-seven percentage points from last week.The survey, commissioned by the Economy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.