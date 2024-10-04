Menu Content

Politics

Ruling Party's Ethics Committee to Investigate Ex-Presidential Official

Ruling Party’s Ethics Committee to Investigate Ex-Presidential Official

The ethics committee of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) plans to investigate a former presidential official who allegedly urged a YouTube news channel reporter to discredit the PPP leader. 

PPP Chairman Han Dong-hoon announced the decision Monday during the party’s Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly, saying the party will carry out the necessary investigation into Kim Dae-nam and take legal steps if necessary. 

Kim, who served as the acting secretary for public communication at the presidential office, is alleged to have asked Lee Myung-soo, a reporter from the YouTube news channel Voice of Seoul, to “attack” Han ahead of the PPP’s July 23 national convention. 

Kim reportedly told the reporter that first lady Kim Keon-hee was suffering because of Han and she would be pleased if they could join forces and launch an attack on Han. 

Voice of Seoul recently uploaded a recording of the phone conversation between Lee and Kim Dae-nam. 

Han said the ruling party would not tolerate attacks on its members through collaboration with malicious forces such as Voice of Seoul.
