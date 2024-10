Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Moon Jae-in's daughter is under investigation for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.Police said Saturday that Moon Da-hye crashed into a taxi while changing lanes in front of the Hamilton Hotel in the Itaewon area of Seoul at 2:51 a.m. that morning, causing minor injuries to the taxi driver.They said her blood alcohol concentration was zero-point-14 percent, far exceeding the zero-point-08 percent threshold for revoking a driver's license.Moon was booked, but not charged, on suspicion of drunk driving in violation of the Road Traffic Act.The Yongsan Police Station says it plans to question her in person soon.