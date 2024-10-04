Ex-President Moon's Daughter Released after Breathalyzer, ID Check

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Moon Jae-in's daughter, who hit a taxi with her car early Saturday morning and is under investigation for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, took a Breathalyzer test at the scene and voluntarily accompanied the police to the station to show her identification before being discharged.According to a high-ranking official at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Monday, Moon Da-hye agreed to the test at the site, and her identity was verified through her driver's license.She had no major difficulty in communicating with the police, the official said, adding that they followed the standard procedure for any suspected DUI accident.Earlier, media reports said Moon Da-hye's blood alcohol concentration was zero-point-14 percent, far exceeding the zero-point-08-percent threshold for revoking a driver's license.The police have begun analyzing the black box or dashcam memory card from the taxi and are in the process of setting a date to question her.Asked about an alleged traffic light violation by Moon Da-hye just before the crash, the police said they have yet to start investigating.