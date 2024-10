Photo : YONHAP News

First lady Kim Keon-hee, who is accompanying President Yoon Suk Yeol on his tour of Southeast Asia, has said she hopes South Korea and the Philippines will enhance their mutual understanding and sense of closeness through active exchanges in culture and the arts.Kim made the remarks while visiting the National Museum of the Philippines in Manila on Monday.The first lady was accompanied by Philippine first lady Liza Araneta Marcos.After wrapping up his two-day state visit to the Philippines, Yoon is set to depart for Singapore before moving on to Laos.