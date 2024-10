Photo : KBS

KBS hit drama "Winter Sonata" which led the Korean Wave in the 2000s will be released as a theatrical film in Japan next year.Pan Entertainment, which produced the show, announced Monday that it had decided to release a film version after receiving continuous requests from Japanese distributors and viewers, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of its release in Japan.The company added that it's currently being edited to be released in Japan in the winter of 2025.The film version will have improved picture quality while giving it a new feel through color correction."Winter Sonata" aired on KBS 2TV in 2002 starring Bae Yong-joon and Choi Ji-woo, and was released on Japan's NHK the following year.