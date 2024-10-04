Prosecutors Appeal Rulings on 2022 Itaewon Tragedy

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have appealed recent court rulings related to the crowd crush that killed 159 people and injured nearly 200 others in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood in 2022.The Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office filed appeals on Monday against lower court decisions concerning eleven people, including Yongsan District Mayor Park Hee-young, who was acquitted of professional negligence resulting in death and injury, and Lee Im-jae, former head of the Yongsan Police Station, who was convicted of the same offense and sentenced to three years in prison.The prosecution is challenging Park’s acquittal and those of four Yongsan District employees, saying the court misunderstood some of the facts of the case and related legal principles when it ruled that district offices have no power to take crowd control measures.The agency said local governments are obligated to draw up measures under a law on disasters and safety, which requires them to protect citizens by responding appropriately in cooperation with related agencies.The prosecution also appealed acquittals for Lee and Park, who were accused of ordering other officials to falsify documentation about the tragedy, as well as a perjury acquittal for Lee in connection with testimony he gave during a parliamentary hearing.Meanwhile, Lee is facing three years in prison for professional negligence resulting in death and injury and has filed an appeal.