Photo : KBS News

TikTok, a popular short-video-sharing platform based in China, is under investigation in South Korea over potential violations of privacy and internet marketing laws.Government and telecommunications industry sources said Monday that the Personal Information Protection Commission has launched an investigation to determine whether TikTok is violating the Personal Information Protection Act.TikTok and TikTok Lite have been accused of breaking the law by not disclosing how users can view the details of their terms of service and privacy policies when they sign up.The Korea Communications Commission also plans to investigate the Chinese platform over possible breaches of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.TikTok is accused of requiring its users to accept marketing content instead of allowing them to opt out.