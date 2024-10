Photo : YONHAP News

Culture minister Yu In-chon has reiterated that he will not approve the fourth term of Korea Football Association(KFA) President Chung Mong-gyu.Yu revealed the stance on Monday during the parliamentary culture committee’s inspection of government agencies when asked whether he will grant approval should the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee(KSOC) permit Chung’s fourth-term challenge.The culture ministry has the authority to approve the head of the KSOC but not the heads of sports organizations such as the KFA. That authority is exercised by the KSOC.A culture ministry official said Yu apparently made such remarks to emphasize that he will block Chung’s effort to head the KFA for the fourth term by exercising various available authorities.