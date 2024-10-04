Rival Camps Clash at Judiciary Committee over Charges against Opposition Party Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival camps clashed Monday over various criminal allegations facing Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party.As the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee began its audit of the National Court Administration on Monday, the discussion centered on Lee, who has been indicted on seven charges and is currently standing trial for four.Prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence for Lee over alleged violations of the Public Official Election Act and a three-year sentence for alleged subornation of perjury.Democratic Party Rep. Park Kyoon-taek said subornation of perjury does not fall under the category of crimes the prosecution can investigate independently under the Prosecutors’ Office Act.Ruling People Power Party Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok denied that was true and urged National Court Administration Minister Chun Dae-yeop to ensure Lee is promptly tried for his alleged breaches of the Public Official Election Act.Democratic Party Rep. Jeon Hyun-heui said it’s unfair that prosecutors have sought a two-year prison sentence for Lee.She noted that prosecutors sought fines of no more than 800-thousand won, or some 594 U.S. dollars, for many people who faced similar accusations ahead of the 20th and 21st general elections.