Photo : YONHAP News

Regarding the announcement that the Ministry of Education is reviewing a plan to shorten the medical school curriculum from the current six years to five years, the ministry explained that it would not be a uniform mandatory requirement.During a regular briefing on Monday, the education ministry clarified that the proposal would not require all medical schools to shorten the curriculum.The ministry's director of the Office of Human Capital Policy Shim Min-cheol explained that there is a system already in place that allows students to graduate earlier.He further explained that the ministry will cooperate with the universities on devising ways to create the proposed curriculum.The ministry said it's willing to allow universities to expedite the graduation process through the proposed curriculum if medical school students end their boycott and return to class.