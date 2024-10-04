Menu Content

Politics

DP Vows to Get to Bottom of All Allegations Against First Lady

Written: 2024-10-07 19:05:57Updated: 2024-10-07 19:09:17

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has vowed to get to the bottom of all allegations surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee during the National Assembly’s inspection of government agencies which began on Monday. 

DP floor leader Park Chan-dae said the party will place focus on asking questions regarding the allegations at all standing committees during the audits.

Meanwhile, the DP held its first meeting of a party council that was established to shed light on suspicions surrounding the first lady. 

The council’s chief, Rep. Kim Min-seok, claimed the first lady is the heavyweight of a pro-Japanese heretic authority, saying the nation is seeing signs of ruin with a figure who was not elected having excessive power. 

Rep. Yang Moon-seok, who is also on the council, said the DP will uncover the truth behind allegations that Kim received a luxury bag in return for favors and that she meddled in the nomination of ruling party candidates for general elections. 

He also cited suspicions that a highway was rerouted to guarantee financial benefits to the first lady's family and that she was involved in a stock price manipulation case.
