DP Vows to Get to Bottom of All Allegations Against First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has vowed to get to the bottom of all allegations surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee during the National Assembly’s inspection of government agencies which began on Monday.DP floor leader Park Chan-dae said the party will place focus on asking questions regarding the allegations at all standing committees during the audits.Meanwhile, the DP held its first meeting of a party council that was established to shed light on suspicions surrounding the first lady.The council’s chief, Rep. Kim Min-seok, claimed the first lady is the heavyweight of a pro-Japanese heretic authority, saying the nation is seeing signs of ruin with a figure who was not elected having excessive power.Rep. Yang Moon-seok, who is also on the council, said the DP will uncover the truth behind allegations that Kim received a luxury bag in return for favors and that she meddled in the nomination of ruling party candidates for general elections.He also cited suspicions that a highway was rerouted to guarantee financial benefits to the first lady's family and that she was involved in a stock price manipulation case.