Photo : YONHAP News

The 31 Korean Cultural Centers in 28 countries around the world will hold various events promoting the value and beauty of Hangeul as South Korea will mark the 578th Hangeul Day on Wednesday.The center in France will provide the first performance of a song created by South Korean composer Kim Dae-seong that was inspired by King Sejong, who made the Korean alphabet Hangeul and by Medieval French poet and composer Guillaume de Machaut.The centers in Los Angeles and Russia will hold poetry recitation competitions while Korean speaking contests will be held in the cultural centers in New York, Vietnam, Spain, Turkey and South Africa.Korean literary works that have been translated and published in Indonesia will be put on display in the cultural center in Indonesia while a special exhibition of cultural items using Hangeul will be held in the center in Shanghai.