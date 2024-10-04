Menu Content

Kim Jong-un: If Attacked, N. Korea Won’t Rule Out Use of Nukes

Written: 2024-10-08 08:38:04Updated: 2024-10-08 13:12:12

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says he has no intention of attacking South Korea, but will not rule out the use of nuclear weapons if an enemy attempts to use force against the North. 

According to the Rodong Sinmun, the official paper of the ruling Workers’ Party, Tuesday, Kim made the remarks in a speech at Kim Jong-un National Defense University in Pyongyang on Monday. 

Kim reportedly said he has no intention of attacking South Korea, but will not hesitate to respond with aggression if an enemy attempts to use force against his country, adding that this "does not preclude the use of nuclear weapons."

The North Korean leader said that while the North has talked about seeking unification with the South by force in the past, now he is not at all interested in doing so, reiterating that he views South Korea and North Korea as separate nations. 

Kim also accused the United States and South Korea of raising tensions on the Korean Peninsula, warning that their acts of provocation risk “breaking the balance of power” on the peninsula any time. 

He added that the destruction of the strategic balance of power on the peninsula will mean war.

Kim then said his country will pick up the pace in its efforts to become a military superpower with nuclear weapons.
