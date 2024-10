Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Singapore on Monday for the second leg of his three-nation trip to Southeast Asia.Yoon and first lady Kim Keon-hee arrived at Changi Airport on Monday evening after the president’s two-day state visit to the Philippines.On Tuesday, Yoon will hold a summit with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to discuss cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, defense and supply chains.Yoon and Kim will visit a botanical garden with Wong and his wife to attend a ceremony, where an orchid will be named after them.Yoon is also scheduled to meet Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and attend a business forum.The president will wrap up his three-day state visit to Singapore on Thursday and head to Laos to attend a series of meetings concerning the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.