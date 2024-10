Photo : YONHAP News

The nation posted a current account surplus for the fourth consecutive month in August, on the back of robust chip exports.According to tentative data from the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the current account surplus came to six-point-six billion dollars in August.The current account posted a surplus for the fourth straight month, starting in May, but the August surplus represented a two-point-four trillion won decrease from July.The goods account posted a surplus of six-point-69 billion dollars in August, following an eight-point-33 billion dollar surplus the previous month.Exports increased seven-point-one percent on-year to 57-point-45 billion dollars in August on the back of active shipments of semiconductors and telecommunications equipment.Imports rose four-point-nine percent year-on-year to over 50-point-eight billion dollars.