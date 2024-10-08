Yoon: S. Korea Will Participate in Joint Military Exercises with ASEAN Bloc

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said South Korea will deepen defense industry cooperation and take an active part in joint military exercises with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).The president, who arrived in Singapore on Monday for a state visit, made the remarks in a written interview with the Singaporean daily The Straits Times.In the interview, published Tuesday, Yoon said South Korea “highly appreciates” how the ASEAN bloc has spoken “in one voice” urging North Korea to halt its nuclear and missile development and return to dialogue.The president expressed hope of expanding cooperation between South Korea and the ASEAN nations on digital technology and clean energy, saying the ASEAN region is one of the fastest-growing digital markets in the world.Yoon said South Korea will become a key partner in the region’s digital transformation.He also called for joint efforts to address the emerging threats of drug abuse and illegal digital content.