Yoon Reaffirms Commitment to Health Care Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

During a state visit to Singapore, President Yoon Suk Yeol has reaffirmed his commitment to his government’s health care reform initiative.In an interview with the Singaporean daily The Straits Times, Yoon said that although his low approval rating and the opposition-dominated parliament are hampering the reform efforts, the government’s plans will not fail as long as there is public support.In the interview, published Tuesday, Yoon said all reforms come with challenges but that neither the president, the ruling party nor the opposition party has the power to defeat the people.Expressing confidence that his reform plans will succeed, Yoon reiterated the need to reform the health care system to protect human lives and the country’s growth momentum.Addressing protests from the medical community, the president said the government is seeking ways to increase compensation for those providing essential medical services and to reduce legal risks for doctors involved in medical accidents.