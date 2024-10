Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean shipbuilders secured only 12 percent of all global orders last month, widening the gap with their Chinese competitors.According to data from the global market researcher Clarkson Research Service on Tuesday, South Korean shipbuilders clinched a combined 340-thousand compensated gross tons(CGTs) in new orders in September.Chinese shipbuilders topped the global ranking with two-point-48 million GCTs, or 86 percent of the total.Worldwide orders, meanwhile, dropped 25 percent year-on-year to two-point-89 million GCTs.The Clarkson Newbuilding Price Index continued to rise for the 47th consecutive month, reaching 189-point-96 in September after jumping eight percent from the previous month while marking a 50 percent spike compared with four years earlier.