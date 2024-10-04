Tropical Nights, Heat Waves Mark Hottest September on Record

Photo : KBS News

This past September set records both for tropical nights and unusually hot daytime weather throughout the country.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Tuesday, locations across the nation experienced heat-wave-level temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius or higher over an average of six days.In contrast, the September 2023 figure was zero-point-two days.This year, seven locations reported September heat waves for the first time since the state agency began compiling related data in 1973, including Seoul, the capital; Seosan, South Chungcheong Province; and Ganghwa County in Incheon.The number of tropical nights posted a nationwide average of four-point-three, with four locations, including Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, experiencing tropical nights in the month of September for the first time ever.The KMA attributed the unseasonable weather to high-pressure systems from Tibet and from the North Pacific maintaining their strength through mid-September.Nationwide, the average temperature this September stood at 24-point-seven degrees Celsius, the highest since 1973.