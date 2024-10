Photo : KBS News

The first overseas performance of KBS 'Gag Concert' was held at the Zepp Haneda in Tokyo, Japan on September 5th and will be aired later this week.The 'Gag Concert IN JAPAN' was a collaboration between Korea's top comedy show 'Gag Concert' and 'Yoshimoto Kogyo', Japan's largest agency for comedians, as the stars from both countries performed together.Some one-thousand-200 people gathered at the theater to watch the special performance.The chief producer of 'Gag Concert' Kim Sang-mi expressed hope that the special overseas performance presented Koreans living in Japan with big laughter, adding that the performance was a huge challenge for the production team and the cast, as it was never done before.'Gag Concert IN JAPAN' will air on KBS 2TV on October 13.