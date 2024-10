Photo : YONHAP News

FIFA has slapped a ten-match ban on Italian footballer Marco Curto for making racist comments to Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan during a pre-season friendly against Como 1907 back in July.British sports media outlet, Sky Sports, quoted a spokesperson for the international football governing body as saying on Monday that Curto “was found responsible for discriminatory behavior and was sanctioned with a ten-match suspension.”Of the ten matches, five will be suspended for a probation period of two years.Wolves' director of football operations and administration Matt Wild hailed FIFA's decision, saying it “sends a clear message that racism and discriminatory behavior will not be tolerated in football or society.”Curto transferred on loan from Como to Italian second-tier side Cesena a week after making the controversial remarks in the practice game.