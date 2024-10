Photo : KBS News

Military authorities are analyzing data after detecting signs of North Korea building a large-scale submarine in an area that houses submarine-related facilities.The military said Tuesday that it identified images of the North building a submarine in Sinpo, South Hamgyong Province.The military has reportedly assessed that the watercraft could be a nuclear-powered submarine that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had mentioned in September of last year.Seoul's military believes that though Pyongyang is unlikely to have key equipment to build a nuclear-powered submarine, the reclusive state could have produced such watercraft given that the said submarine is reportedly larger than the North’s existing submarines.On September 8 of last year, the North Korean leader disclosed plans to build a nuclear-powered submarine when he unveiled the “Hero Kim Kun Ok,” describing it as a “tactical nuclear attack submarine.”