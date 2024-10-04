S. Korean Bonds Added to FTSE Russell World Government Bond Index

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea will be included in the world's leading global bond index, the World Government Bond Index(WGBI), starting in November next year. FTSE Russell, the London-based global index provider, made the announcement Tuesday, explaining that government financial reforms had helped the country meet the criteria.Kim Bum-soo has this report.Report: FTSE Russell has decided to add South Korean government bonds to its World Government Bond Index(WGBI).The London-based global index provider announced the decision Tuesday, two years after putting the country on its watch list.Recognized as the leading benchmark for global treasury exposure, the WGBI comprises sovereign debt from over two dozen countries.In announcing the news, FTSE Russell noted the steps Seoul had taken to expand foreign investors' access to its government bond market.To join the benchmark index, which has a market value of 29 trillion dollars, the government carried out a set of reform measures, such as extending trading hours for currency and allowing third-party foreign exchange transactions.Because of the green light from FTSE Russell, Seoul's finance ministry forecast that some 56 billion dollars will be attracted to the South Korean bond market.South Korean government bonds are to be added in quarterly phases over a one-year period starting in November 2025.When this process is complete, they are projected to represent two-point-22 percent of the index.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.