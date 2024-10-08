Menu Content

Politics

Yoon: Inter-Korean Unification Would Help Indo-Pacific Region

Written: 2024-10-09 14:06:03Updated: 2024-10-09 14:48:53

Yoon: Inter-Korean Unification Would Help Indo-Pacific Region

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on a state visit to Singapore, said Wednesday that inter-Korean unification would be conducive to peace in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world.

Speaking at a lecture hosted by Singapore's state-run ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, Yoon said the absence of nuclear threats from North Korea would strengthen the global nonproliferation regime and vitalize efforts to establish peace and trust between states and regions.

The South Korean leader said maritime navigation would become safer, as the demand for illegal trade at sea would drop drastically.

Saying a unified peninsula would be a blessing and bring freedom to some 26 million North Koreans suffering from poverty and tyranny, Yoon added that this unified Korea would advance freedom and human rights in the region and around the world.

The president said it would also provide a strong impetus for economic development and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region by connecting the Pacific Ocean to Eurasia and opening a massive market.
