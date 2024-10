Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the nation has a duty to further develop the Korean alphabet, hangeul, which has gained worldwide recognition as a unique writing system.At a government ceremony marking the 578th Hangeul Day on Wednesday, Han raised concerns about “indifference to the Korean language” and the excessive use of foreign loanwords, as well as abbreviations and newly coined words.The prime minister said the government is seeking to upgrade the language used in the public arena by replacing foreign words with easy Korean words, and to establish a Korean-language ecosystem in preparation for the era of artificial intelligence.The prime minister also promised to increase support for Korean language education, both in South Korea and around the world.Recalling that King Sejong the Great created hangeul to improve the people’s lives, Han said the government will exert every effort to uphold the wishes of the people and improve their lives.