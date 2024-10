Photo : KBS News

Demand for electricity reached record levels in September as more people used air conditioning to cool off during unseasonably hot weather.The Korea Power Exchange's statistical information system said Wednesday that peak electricity demand averaged 78 gigawatts last month, as compared with 73-point-five gigawatts a year earlier.While the Korea Electricity Power Corporation(KEPCO) has yet to announce how much electricity the nation used altogether, an increase in peak power demand is a strong indicator.According to data from the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the average daily low in September was 20-point-nine degrees Celsius, the highest for the month since the agency began compiling related data in 1973.The average daily high was 29-point-six degrees.Households are expected to see higher electricity bills for September after a fare hike in August, since KEPCO offered its summertime discount only in July and August.