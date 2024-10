Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will hold their first summit on Thursday, on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) summit in Laos.The presidential office announced the summit on Wednesday, saying Yoon will also hold separate bilateral talks with the leaders of Canada, Australia, Laos and Vietnam during the ASEAN summit.Yoon arrived in the Laotian capital, Vientiane, Wednesday for a three-day visit to attend a series of ASEAN meetings.Yoon and Ishiba are expected to discuss ways to further expand exchanges and cooperation between the two countries and to strengthen trilateral cooperation with the United States in response to nuclear threats and missile provocations from North Korea.Last week Yoon and Ishiba held their first phone talks and agreed on the need for bilateral cooperation, as well as trilateral cooperation with the United States, to deal with North Korea.