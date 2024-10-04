Yoon, Ruling Party Leader Likely to Meet Privately after By-Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol reportedly plans to meet privately with ruling People Power Party(PPP) Chairman Han Dong-hoon after the October 16 by-elections.A senior official at the top office said Thursday that the president agreed to the meeting a few days ago, adding that it will take place after the by-elections since Han is busy with the election campaign.The ruling party is currently dealing with snowballing controversies surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee and fending off calls from the opposition party for Yoon’s impeachment.Yoon and Han are expected to discuss how to respond to the opposition’s efforts to use the ongoing parliamentary inspections as an opportunity to highlight allegations surrounding the first lady.The two also reportedly plan to exchange opinions on the prolonged confrontation between the government and the medical community over the matter of health care reform.The PPP chair asked for a one-on-one meeting with Yoon ahead of Yoon’s dinner with the PPP leadership on September 24, but no separate meeting has occurred yet.