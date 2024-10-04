Inter-Korea S. Korea, US, Japan Discuss N. Korea's Parliamentary Session

Senior officials from South Korea, the United States and Japan spoke over the telephone Wednesday to assess North Korea’s recent parliamentary meeting and discuss cooperation to counter threats from the North.



According to Seoul’s foreign ministry on Wednesday, Vice Foreign Minister for Strategy and Intelligence Cho Koo-rae held the phone talks with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and with Hiroyuki Namazu, the director general for Asian and Oceanian affairs at Japan's foreign ministry.



Seoul’s foreign ministry said the three sides agreed to closely monitor North Korea’s moves and cooperate to counter threats.



The senior officials also resolved to work toward the complete denuclearization of North Korea based on strong trilateral cooperation to curb North Korea's provocations and escalatory actions.



They agreed to continue their efforts to bring North Korea to the path of denuclearization and unite the two Koreas on the occasion of the ongoing Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit and upcoming high-level exchanges among the three nations.



North Korea’s Supreme People's Assembly convened Monday and Tuesday and revised parts of its socialist constitution.



While many observers had expected Pyongyang to make constitutional amendments concerning its unification and border policies, no such changes were publicized.