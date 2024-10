Photo : YONHAP News

The government will begin a COVID-19 vaccination program for high-risk individuals on Friday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Thursday that the program will run through April 30 next year and target adults aged 65 and older, as well as patients and employees at facilities vulnerable to outbreaks.People aged 75 and older can receive the shots starting Friday, whereas people aged 70 to 74 are eligible starting Tuesday, and people between the ages of 65 and 69 can access them starting next Friday.People aged six months and older with weakened immune systems, as well as patients and employees at high-risk facilities, are eligible for the shots as of Friday.People aged 65 and older can get vaccinated against seasonal influenza and COVID-19 on the same day.