Yoon Expresses Hope That S. Korea-ASEAN Partnership Will Promote Peace, Prosperity, Mutual Growth

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has expressed hope that South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) will forge a partnership that promotes peace, prosperity and mutual growth for the next 35 years.Yoon, who is visiting Laos to attend a series of ASEAN meetings, made the remarks in a piece that was published Thursday in the Laotian newspaper the Vientiane Times.In the article, Yoon said South Korea and the ASEAN bloc are set to elevate their relationship to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership based on the trust and cooperation they have built for the past 35 years.President Yoon said South Korea and the ASEAN bloc should continue their efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region as the international community stands at a critical junction, at a time of multiple geopolitical and geoeconomic crises.Yoon added that he had pledged to double South Korea’s annual contribution to the three ASEAN-related cooperation funds to 48 million dollars during his term, a move that he said demonstrates his government’s commitment through concrete action.Discussing South Korea’s relationship with Laos, Yoon said it has provided a solid foundation for the advancement of South Korea-ASEAN relations and will continue to play an important role going forward.He said he hopes South Korea and Laos will further broaden and deepen their ties in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations, which falls next year.