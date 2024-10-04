Cabinet Approves Bill to Criminalize Viewing, Possessing Deepfake Porn

Photo : YONHAP News

Possessing and viewing deepfake pornography will be a crime under a newly revised law on the punishment of sex offenses.The Cabinet approved the bill Thursday during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who stated that authorities will launch a concentrated crackdown on the crimes lasting until the end of March next year.Under the revised Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, people caught possessing, purchasing, storing or viewing deepfake sexual content face up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won, about 22-thousand U.S. dollars.The revised legislation will take effect immediately after President Yoon Suk Yeol approves it and the government posts it on its official gazette.The bill also toughens penalties for other deepfake sex crimes.The production and distribution of deepfake sexual content will carry a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, as compared with the current five years.For deepfake crimes committed for profit, there will be a minimum penalty of three years’ imprisonment.The use of deepfake sexual content for blackmail purposes can now result in a sentence of one year in prison.The Cabinet also approved two related bills, one of which establishes the government's responsibility for deleting deepfake sexual content and supporting victims.Another will strengthen penalties for threats and coercion targeting children.