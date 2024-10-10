Yoon Announces Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN Bloc

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced the start of a comprehensive strategic partnership between South Korea and the ten-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).At the opening of the South Korea-ASEAN summit in the Laotian capital of Vientiane on Thursday, Yoon said the two sides are set to write a new chapter of history together.The South Korean leader said Seoul will seek all-encompassing, comprehensive cooperation with the regional bloc to achieve shared prosperity, while continuing to focus its diplomacy efforts on the region.Yoon promised to expand cooperation to include future industries such as artificial intelligence and smart cities.He added that the two sides are set to lead the fourth industrial revolution through increased people-to-people exchanges and education programs.Yoon also vowed to enhance strategic coordination with the region, advancing defense and military cooperation and working to strengthen the ASEAN nations’ cybersecurity capabilities.