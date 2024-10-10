Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Announces Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN Bloc

Written: 2024-10-10 13:20:18Updated: 2024-10-10 15:32:58

Yoon Announces Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN Bloc

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced the start of a comprehensive strategic partnership between South Korea and the ten-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).

At the opening of the South Korea-ASEAN summit in the Laotian capital of Vientiane on Thursday, Yoon said the two sides are set to write a new chapter of history together.

The South Korean leader said Seoul will seek all-encompassing, comprehensive cooperation with the regional bloc to achieve shared prosperity, while continuing to focus its diplomacy efforts on the region.

Yoon promised to expand cooperation to include future industries such as artificial intelligence and smart cities.

He added that the two sides are set to lead the fourth industrial revolution through increased people-to-people exchanges and education programs.
 
Yoon also vowed to enhance strategic coordination with the region, advancing defense and military cooperation and working to strengthen the ASEAN nations’ cybersecurity capabilities.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >