S. Korea, Laos Launch Center to Reduce Emissions, Preserve Forests

South Korea and Laos will pursue joint initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and tackle the climate crisis on the occasion of President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Vientiane to attend regional summits hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).The Korea Forest Service and the Laotian forestry ministry launched a joint REDD+ support center in Vientiane on Wednesday, with the letters R-E-D-D standing for “reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation in developing countries.”“Plus” refers to other activities that protect the climate.The support center is tasked with managing the execution of carbon reduction projects, carrying out activities to prevent deforestation, and working to achieve sustainable forest management.Korea Forest Service Minister Lim Sang-seop pledged Seoul's best efforts to ensure that the REDD+ project contributes to healthy forest ecosystems and the fulfillment of both sides’ nationally determined contributions to international climate change mitigation efforts.