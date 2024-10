Photo : YONHAP News

Considering the growing popularity of the Korean language around the world, the government plans to double the number of internet-based Test of Proficiency in Korean(TOPIK) sessions and offer the test in more countries next year.According to the education ministry on Thursday, the online test, designed to assess proficiency in the Korean language, will take place six times in 2025.The number of countries and regions where the test is offered will increase from six to 13 with the addition of Romania, Malaysia, Guam, Vietnam, Thailand, Paraguay and Pakistan.A total of 428-thousand-585 people applied to take the test either on paper or online in 2024, up 71-point-three percent compared with 2016.The written version of the test will be offered separately on six occasions, while the speaking evaluation will be carried out on three occasions.