Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men's national football team is set to face Jordan in the third round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.The qualifying match between the national team, led by head coach Hong Myung-bo, and Jordan at Amman International Stadium is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. Thursday, Korea time.While the two teams are tied with one win and one draw, Jordan sits atop Group B because it has scored so many goals. The top two teams from each group are set to advance to the next round.Jordan is considered a tough opponent as the squad crushed South Korea two-nil in the semifinals of the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup in February, costing then-head coach Jurgen Klinsmann his job.The national team will also have to try to win without captain Son Heung-min, who will sit out the upcoming game, as well as another qualifier against Iraq next week, after suffering a hamstring injury.